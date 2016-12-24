What will Dolphins QB Matt Moore do for an encore?

Jeff Saturday believes Matt Moore can build off his big win against the Jets and lead the Dolphins to a win over the Bills, while Herm Edwards takes a Buffalo team playing for pride. (0:42)

DAVIE, Fla. -- Here is one definitive thing about Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore: He is not afraid of the moment.

Last week Moore stepped in for the injured Ryan Tannehill and threw a career-high four touchdowns in a 37-13 win over the New York Jets.

What will Moore do for an encore performance Saturday against the Buffalo Bills? Most likely, he'll continue his aggressive play.

In Moore's first start in five seasons, he averaged 13.1 yards per attempt and hit touchdown throws of 52 and 66 yards to receivers Kenny Stills and Jarvis Landry, respectively. The Jets consistently blitzed Moore and he made them pay. Three of Moore's four touchdown throws came against five rushers or more, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) and wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) celebrate with tackle Ja'Wuan James (70) after Landry's touchdown against the Jets Saturday. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

"When you get the chances to take those shots, we have to hit them," Moore said earlier this week. "I think we have the guys that can make those plays and hopefully we see more of that.”

Moore has a reputation as a "gunslinger" that dates back to his college days. He has never been afraid to take chances, and last week that worked in his favor. His touchdown-to-interception ratio was 4-to-1 while playing aggressive the entire game against New York.

"I think gunslinger is a complimentary phrase -- and to me -- that he doesn’t have fear," Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said. "A lot of guys who haven’t played in four years, five years -- whatever it has been -- would come in there tentative and start taking checkdowns and would come into the second half of the last home game and take checkdowns and be conservative and not want something bad to happen."

Christensen added that you can be a gunslinger in the NFL and still play smart football. Miami's offensive coordinator doesn't want a careless quarterback who doesn't take care of the football.

"That definition of gunslinger would be ‘unemployed,’ for me," Christensen said, laughing. "Those kinds of gunslingers are dead; they got shot. [Laughs] Those guys are all extinct and three feet under now."

Thanks to Moore, the Dolphins (9-5) are very much alive in the playoff race, despite losing Tannehill for multiple games.

Miami enters this weekend in control of its playoff fate. The Dolphins can clinch their first postseason berth since 2008 this week with a win over Buffalo and a loss Sunday by the Denver Broncos (8-6).

"It's a one-week-at-a-time mentality," Moore said. "We’re not worried about the past; not worried about the future. We’re worried about right now.”