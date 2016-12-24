        <
          Dolphins CB Byron Maxwell, LB Jelani Jenkins inactive vs. Bills

          1:04 PM ET
          • James WalkerESPN Staff Writer
          ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Miami Dolphins will be without two defensive starters in Saturday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

          Top cornerback Byron Maxwell and outside linebacker Jelani Jenkins are inactive. Maxwell hasn't practiced all week due to an ankle injury, and Jenkins has hand and knee injuries.

          This is a big spot for rookie cornerback Xavien Howard, who will start in place of Maxwell. This will be Howard's first start since Week 4. Linebacker Neville Hewitt started in place of Jenkins.

          Here is the full list of Miami's inactives Saturday:

          The Dolphins (9-5) can clinch a playoff berth this weekend with a win over Buffalo and a loss by the Denver Broncos (8-6) on Sunday.