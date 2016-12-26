How should playoff-bound Dolphins approach Week 17?

The Miami Dolphins (10-5) are in the playoffs for the first time since 2008. They clinched Sunday night after the Denver Broncos (8-7) lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. That is the great news for Miami.

But here is the tougher question facing the team: How should the Dolphins approach their regular-season finale against the New England Patriots?

This is a big situation facing Miami rookie head coach Adam Gase. With no prior track record, it will be interesting to see how Gase approaches this upcoming game. Will he choose rest or try to avoid the rust? The Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the NFL and have won have nine of the last 10 games. They also have an outside chance of getting the No. 5 seed with a win over New England and a loss by Kansas City to the struggling San Diego Chargers.

Miami's already suffered through major injuries this season. The team has lost center Mike Pouncey (hip) and safety Reshad Jones (shoulder) for the season, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill (knee) likely isn't coming back anytime soon. It may be in the Dolphins' best interest to protect their players and enter the postseason in two weeks as healthy as possible.

They have several key members playing hurt, such as left tackle Branden Albert (wrist), linebacker Kiko Alonso (hamstring, thumb) and rookie guard Laremy Tunsil (shoulder). No. 1 corner Byron Maxwell also missed last weekend's win in Buffalo with an ankle injury. An extra week of rest could help these players.

The Dolphins earned the right to make Week 17 a non-must-win situation. It's up to the team to decide whether to take advantage of it.