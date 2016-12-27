Miami Dolphins' home and away opponents for 2017

The Miami Dolphins qualified for the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons. But that doesn’t mean it’s too early to look ahead briefly to 2017 now that Miami’s home and away opponents are determined.

Home opponents (* playoff team): Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots*, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints (in London), Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oakland Raiders*, Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans

Away opponents (* playoff team): Buffalo, New England*, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons*, San Diego Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs*, Baltimore Ravens

My take: This is not an easy schedule for Miami, which finished second in the AFC East. The Dolphins will get at least three tough games against the AFC West, one of the best divisions in the NFL this season. The Dolphins will travel to the West Coast for the third straight year to face the Chargers, and another long trip awaits as the Dolphins give up a home game to play in London for the third time in four seasons against the Saints. The key for the Dolphins, as usual, is doing well in the division. Miami swept both the Jets and Bills this season, and that was key in getting into the playoffs.