Top Dolphins stories of 2016: Nos. 6-8

The Miami Dolphins are having one of their most memorable seasons of late. They are 10-5, playoff bound, and will wrap up the regular season Sunday against the AFC East champion New England Patriots.

Many stories defined Miami's season. This week we will examine the top eight that led the Dolphins to this point. Here are Nos. 6-8:

No. 8: Arian Foster’s surprise retirement

Analysis: The correspondence came early in the morning for Dolphins coach Adam Gase. Foster, one of the top running backs of the past decade, let the rookie head coach know that he’d had enough. Foster signed a one-year contract to bring stability and leadership to the running back position, but injuries limited Foster to just four games and 55 rushing yards. The emergence of Jay Ajayi happened soon after and made Foster's exit a moot point.

No. 7: Trading for Kiko Alonso and Byron Maxwell

Analysis: The Dolphins desperately needed cornerback and linebacker help this offseason and acquired Maxwell and Alonso, both of whom struggled last year with the Philadelphia Eagles, in exchange for swapping first-round picks. Miami believed both players would be motivated in a new system and new team and have bounce-back seasons -- and that belief proved correct. Alonso leads the Dolphins with 110 tackles; Maxwell is Miami's best corner and leads the team with 15 passes defended.

No. 6: Drafting Laremy Tunsil

Analysis: No one expected the Dolphins to land the highly rated offensive lineman at No. 13. But a bizarre series of events on draft night, including a video surfacing on social media of Tunsil smoking a substance through a bong, caused Tunsil's stock to plummet. The Dolphins were comfortable in their background checks on Tunsil to draft him, and the move paid off. He's made up one half of Miami's dominant left side that includes veteran left tackle Branden Albert. The fact this is only No. 6 proves how interesting a year it has been in Miami.

On Wednesday, we will look at stories 3-5.