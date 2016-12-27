Dolphins nearly crack top 10 in NFL Power Rankings

With a dominant win Monday night, the Cowboys hold onto their top spot in the Power Rankings. But a handful of AFC teams are close behind, including the division champ Steelers, the Chiefs, and of course, the Patriots. (1:10)

The Miami Dolphins are playoff bound for the first time since 2008. But all year they have ranked in the middle or towards the bottom of ESPN's NFL Power Rankings.

It appears that momentum is changing. The Dolphins jumped three spots to No. 11 after their thrilling overtime win against Buffalo. That win, along with a loss by Denver, clinched Miami a spot in the postseason.

This ranking is in range with how I view the team. There will be 12 teams in the playoff field, so that's a good starting point.

But how strong a playoff team are the Dolphins? This is a group that's not elite, especially with injuries to quarterback Ryan Tannehill, center Mike Pouncey and safety Reshad Jones.

Still, the Dolphins have a shot to make some noise in the playoffs for the first time in eight years. They will play Pittsburgh or Houston in two weeks.

The Dolphins (10-5) will host New England (13-2) in the regular-season finale.