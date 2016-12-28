Dolphins get strong playoff tune-up vs. Tom Brady, Patriots

The Miami Dolphins couldn’t beat the AFC East champion New England Patriots earlier this season without Tom Brady. This Sunday, Miami will try to split the season series with New England’s future Hall of Fame quarterback under center.

Both teams will be in the AFC playoff field. The Patriots are 13-2 and Super Bowl favorites, while the Dolphins currently hold the sixth seed. This will be a good playoff tune-up for both teams.

Here are six New England players to watch, courtesy of ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss:

OFFENSE

QB Tom Brady: The Dolphins didn’t see Brady in Week 2 as he was serving a four-game suspension as part of the NFL’s Deflategate penalties. Well, Brady’s made up ground quickly in 11 games, as he’s 266-of-399 for 3,278 yards with 25 touchdowns and two interceptions. That has thrust Brady into the MVP discussion alongside the likes of quarterbacks Matt Ryan (Falcons), Derek Carr (Raiders), Aaron Rodgers (Packers), Dak Prescott (Cowboys) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys). Brady is managing a thigh injury that has affected his practice availability, but it didn’t seem to affect him in Saturday’s 41-3 drubbing of the Jets.

RB Dion Lewis: Having opened the season on the physically unable to perform list after a setback with his torn left ACL, the 5-foot-8, 195-pound Lewis didn’t play in Week 2 against the Dolphins. He returned to action Nov. 20 at San Francisco and has gradually seen his workload increase, playing 28 and 27 snaps, respectively, in each of the past two weeks. He gives the Patriots a dynamic complementary option to lead power back LeGarrette Blount, who leads the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns. In six games, Lewis has 53 carries for 235 yards and 15 catches for 90 yards.

WR Malcolm Mitchell: The fourth-round draft choice from Georgia has grown considerably since the Week 2 matchup between the Dolphins and Patriots, finding his way into Brady’s circle of trust, which is rare for a rookie. He has 32 catches for 401 yards, with four touchdowns, and one thing that has stood out to past Patriots receivers such as Deion Branch is that Brady is sometimes looking to Mitchell as his first read (e.g. 6-yard TD catch vs. Ravens on Dec. 12). The 6-1, 200-pound Mitchell runs precise routes (a must in the Patriots’ system) and has proven to have reliable hands.

ESPN Stats & Information

DEFENSE

DT Alan Branch: When Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked about the progress of rookie defensive tackle Vincent Valentine and 2015 first-round draft choice Malcom Brown, he voluntarily inserted Branch into his answer by saying he’s been, by far, the team’s most consistent defensive tackle. The 6-foot-6, 350-pound Branch is a 10-year veteran whose arm length and power can make him tough to handle on the inside. He usually comes off the field in sub packages in favor of a more penetrating presence on the interior.

LBs Kyle Van Noy/Shea McClellin/Elandon Roberts: The Dolphins might not recognize the Patriots’ trio at linebacker alongside Dont’a Hightower because they have all emerged into larger roles since the first meeting between the teams. Van Noy, a 2014 second-round draft choice of the Lions out of BYU, was acquired in a late October trade and has carved out a significant role over the past six games. Meanwhile, McClellin was playing more on the end of the line of scrimmage early in the year, but has moved to more of an off-the-line linebacker role in the second half of the season. Meanwhile, Roberts, a 2016 sixth-round draft choice out of Houston, has proven to be effective playing downhill against the run.

CB Malcolm Butler: Edged out for a Pro Bowl berth in 2016, the third-year cornerback has been the Patriots’ top player at the position, sometimes matching up against opponents’ top receivers (e.g. against Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown on Oct. 23). He is coming off one of the best performances of the season in Saturday’s win over the Jets, with two interceptions and a fumble recovery, perhaps motivated by being left off the Pro Bowl roster. He had made the Pro Bowl in 2015. Butler is a restricted free agent after the season and is in line for a significant and well-deserved pay raise. His competitiveness stands out, as does his humble approach after entering the NFL in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of West Alabama and exploding on to the scene after his Super Bowl-saving interception.