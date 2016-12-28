Top Dolphins stories of 2016: Nos. 3-5

A very interesting year is coming to an end for the Miami Dolphins. They are 10-5 and will wrap up their regular season Sunday against the AFC East champion New England Patriots.

This week we will examine the top eight stories that led the Dolphins to this point. Here are Nos. 3-5:

Coming off an Achilles injury, Cameron Wake has 11.5 sacks this season. Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports

No. 5: Cam Wake turns back the clock

Analysis: Who expected this kind of elite production from defensive end Cameron Wake in 2016? Seemingly, not even the Dolphins. Wake is 34 and coming off a season-ending Achilles injury in 2015, and so Miami’s coaching staff put Wake on a pitch count. The goal was to limit Wake’s reps coming off the bench while keeping him healthy enough to play all 16 games. But Mario Williams’ struggles, in part, led to Wake returning to the starting lineup where he belonged, and his production took off. He leads Miami with 11.5 sacks and made his fifth Pro Bowl. Wake proved he’s still the team’s best pass-rusher, despite his age.

No. 4: Ajayi's breakout season

Analysis: Perhaps the biggest surprise for Miami – even bigger than Wake -- is the emergence of running back Jay Ajayi. The 2015 fifth-round pick showed a few flashes his rookie year, but certainly not enough to prove he's is a bell-cow tailback. The Dolphins even had reservations and signed veteran Arian Foster to a one-year contract one week before training camp, and Foster beat out Ajayi for the starting job in the preseason. But once Foster retired, Ajayi took hold of the starting job and took off. He became the fourth player in NFL history to produce three 200-yard games in the same season and is a Pro Bowl alternate.

No. 3: Tannehill's injury

Analysis: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was in the middle of a career year and went 8-5 as a starter. Then a low hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Calais Campbell sprained two ligaments in Tannehill’s knee and possibly sidelined him for the rest of the season. It was Tannehill’s first major injury in his five seasons. Making the story even more intriguing, backup Matt Moore has kept up the Dolphins’ winning ways; he stepped in and is 2-0 in place of Tannehill. Moore will start Sunday against New England and likely will be the starter Miami’s wild-card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers or Houston Texans. The Dolphins are holding out hope for Tannehill to return if they advance far enough into the playoffs.