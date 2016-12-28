Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi on Pro Bowl snub: 'A little more motivation'

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi is the only player in the NFL this year to have multiple 200-yard rushing games. In fact, Ajayi is one of just four players in league history to post three 200-yard games in the same season.

However, that wasn’t enough to get Ajayi to his first Pro Bowl. Miami’s second-year running back was among the league's biggest Pro Bowl snubs.

Ajayi is sixth in the NFL in rushing with 1,213 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns heading into Sunday’s regular-season finale against the New England Patriots.

“It’s not really anything I can do about it. ... It’s just a little more motivation to keep working and keep striving to be the best,” Ajayi said Wednesday.

Jay Ajayi is sixth in the NFL in rushing, but he isn't currently on the Pro Bowl roster. Photo by Tom Walko/IconSportswire

Ajayi earned his second AFC Player of the Week award for his 206 rushing yards in a victory over the Buffalo Bills. His 57-yard run in overtime set up Miami’s game-winning field goal.

Ajayi said he’s grateful for the weekly awards, but hasn’t been able to fully process all his success during this breakout year.

“I don’t think it’s really settling in right now,” Ajayi said. “Probably after the season, when I can sit back and see what I was able to accomplish, it will probably hit me more. Right now we’re still in everything. So my mind is kind of just on New England and wanting to do it again.”

