Top Dolphins stories of 2016: Nos. 1-2

A very interesting regular season is coming to an end for the Miami Dolphins. They are 10-5 and will wrap up their regular season Sunday against the AFC East champion New England Patriots.

Throughout this week we will examine the top eight stories that led the Dolphins to this point. Here are the top two:

Rookie head coach Adam Gase led the Dolphins back to the playoffs sooner than anyone expected. AP Photo/Gary Landers

No. 2: Hiring Adam Gase

Analysis: It’s been only one season. But it appears the Dolphins have finally hired the right head coach. The team didn’t go for the biggest name in the market or the most proven coach. But 38-year-old Adam Gase has changed the Dolphins from having a losing culture to a winning one. He is 10-5 in his first season and has overcome plenty of adversity. Surprise issues such as Arian Foster's surprise retirement and rookie first-round pick Laremy Tunsil falling in the shower hours before the loss to the Tennessee Titans were taken in stride. The team also has made no excuses dealing with major injuries to center Mike Pouncey, safety Reshad Jones and quarterback Ryan Tannehill late in the season. Gase has turned around Miami’s offense and hired a good defensive coordinator in Vance Joseph to handle that side of the football.

No. 1: Dolphins make the playoffs

Analysis: The only story that can top Miami’s head-coaching hire -- the Dolphins qualified for the playoffs for the time since 2008. There were a lot of lean years Miami fans had to sit through, and this wasn't expected to be the season the streak ended. But this year’s team has plenty of toughness and resilience. The Dolphins overcame a 1-4 start by winning nine of their last 10 games and improved to 2-0 in overtime games with last week’s win over the Buffalo Bills. Miami will play a road playoff game against either the Pittsburgh Steelers or Houston Texans. The Dolphins beat the Steelers in the regular season. So there is a blueprint for Miami to advance, and the Texans are playing with their backup quarterback in Tom Savage. Can Miami make a playoff run?

In case you missed it, the other top Dolphins stories can be found here and here.