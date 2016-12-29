Safety Michael Thomas is Dolphins' next man up before playoffs

DAVIE, Fla. -- It's been a phrase used over and over for the Miami Dolphins this season: "Next man up."

That phrase is en vogue again this week as starting safety Isa Abdul-Quddus went on injured reserve with a knee injury. Backup safety and special teams captain Michael Thomas is the player who will fill in for the rest of the season.

"That’s part of the game," Thomas said. "It just speaks volumes to how this team is built. ... It’s just communication. For us, that’s going to be the biggest thing. I just gotta understand assignments, get other guys lined up and just know it inside out. You’re not just doing it as a role player anymore."

The Dolphins now will enter the playoffs without their two starting safeties from Week 1. They also lost former Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones for the season in October because of a shoulder injury.

Thomas rotated with starter Bacarri Rambo prior to Sunday. Now, Thomas and Rambo are the starters Sunday when Miami (10-5) plays host to New England (13-2).

Look for future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady to test this pair often. Arguably Thomas' biggest play of his career happened in 2013 when he intercepted Brady to close out a Miami win against New England.

"It's crazy it's been three years," Thomas said. "Everyone constantly reminds, fans or anybody who was at the game when they see me, they remind me of that play. Obviously it was great."

Here are some other notes for the Dolphins: