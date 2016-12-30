Are Dolphins better off facing Steelers or Texans in playoffs?

The good news is the Miami Dolphins have qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2008. The bad news is they don’t know their opponent. Miami (10-5) will travel to face either the AFC North champion Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5) or AFC South champion Houston Texans (9-6).

Which matchup would be better for the Dolphins? Here are the pros and cons to each:

Jay Ajayi and the Dolphins handled the Steelers in Week 6. Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Why Dolphins could win: Miami has done it before. The Dolphins beat the Steelers 30-15 in Week 6; Jay Ajayi had his way with Pittsburgh’s defense, and the Dolphins roughed up quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The win gave the Dolphins plenty of confidence -- it was the springboard to Miami reeling off nine of its last 10 games. In some ways facing the Steelers a second time would bring the Dolphins’ surprising season full circle.

Why Dolphins could lose: The first meeting was in South Florida. Playing in the cold and potentially inclement weather in Pittsburgh in January favors the Steelers. Roethlisberger also was in and out of the previous meeting, and now is playing much better football. Facing an elite quarterback in a “win or go home” situation always is unnerving for opponents. The difference between Roethlisberger and Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore is vast. Pittsburgh’s offense also has arguably the best receiver (Antonio Brown) and best running back (Le’Veon Bell) in the NFL.

HOUSTON TEXANS

Why Dolphins could win: The Texans are a flawed playoff team with several well-defined holes, particularly on offense. They have big issues at quarterback, with backup Tom Savage replacing Brock Osweiler due to performance. Houston scored just 12 points in Savage’s first start last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Dolphins also pounded the Texans 44-26 last season, and many of those players remain on Houston’s roster.

Why Dolphins could lose: The Texans’ defense is No. 1 in the NFL. They are an aggressive and physical front that would give the Dolphins’ offense problems. Add the fact that Miami’s defense isn’t ranked well statistically and struggles against the run, and this could be tough to overcome. Miami is 4-4 on the road with no real signature wins. The Dolphins didn’t beat a team above .500 on the road, and Houston has a winning record.

VERDICT

The Dolphins would be better off playing the Texans next week. It’s the playoffs, so neither game would be easy. But the Texans have more holes to exploit and much bigger issues. The general school of thought is to avoid the better quarterbacks in the playoffs. The difference between Roethlisberger and Savage in a playoff scenario is vast. For Miami to play Houston, the Dolphins would have to beat the New England Patriots on Sunday and the Kansas City Chiefs would have to lose to the San Diego Chargers.