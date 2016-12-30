Adam Gase: Hall of Fame QB Dan Marino 'a good sounding board'

DAVIE, Fla. -- Former Miami Dolphins quarterback and Hall of Famer Dan Marino has been involved in the organization for several years. But his role has remained a bit of a mystery, as he's officially described as a “special adviser” to team president and CEO Tom Garfinkel.

Behind the scenes, Marino is not letting his biggest asset -- his immense football knowledge -- go to waste. Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said Marino has been involved with giving players and quarterbacks advice, and even studied film with Miami’s coach.

Former Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino, shown with coach Adam Gase and former coach Don Shula before a November game, is "always trying to help," Gase said. Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports

“He’s there; he’s a good sounding board, especially for the quarterbacks,” Gase said. “I’ve always enjoyed talking to him because he has a great perspective of anything we’ve ever discussed. I’ve always liked watching film with him and getting his two cents on things. It’s interesting how football has evolved so much since he’s played and he kind of explained to me how guys used to play compared to how they play it now.”

Gase has worked with a legend before in future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. Perhaps that has helped Gase quickly forge a rapport with Marino.

Marino is not overbearing and “waits for you to come to him” for advice, Gase added. Marino is not a coach with the Dolphins and doesn’t want to overstep his boundaries.

“He’s seen so much football over his time and he always gives the quarterbacks a piece of advice that seems so small at the time,” Gase said. “It’s a big deal because it’s the way he saw it, and the way he saw things was special. He’s always trying to help those guys.”