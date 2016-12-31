Projecting the Miami Dolphins' Week 17 inactives

The Miami Dolphins (10-5) will play host to New England (13-2) on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams. New England won the first meeting, 31-24, in Foxborough in Week 2.

Both teams have clinched a playoff spot and are fighting for seeding. The Patriots can clinch home-field advantage with a win, and Miami has a chance to move up to the No. 5 seed with a victory and a loss by Kansas City.

With that said, here's a projection of Week 17 inactives for Miami based on injuries and the week of practices:

The Dolphins will travel during the wild-card round next week to face Pittsburgh or Houston.