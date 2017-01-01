Dolphins' Mario Williams ends disappointing season on inactive list

MIAMI GARDENDS, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins defensive end Mario Williams signed a two-year, $17 million contract this offseason to boost the team’s defensive line and pass rush. However, Williams had a disappointing regular season that was capped Sunday on the inactive list.

Williams was potentially a healthy scratch before Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. He was listed as questionable with an ankle injury but practiced fully all week. Backup Terrence Fede also was getting increased reps in place of Williams last week against the Buffalo Bills.

Williams had multiple injuries (ankle, concussion) and was never able to get his season off the ground. He finished with just 13 tackles and a career-low 1.5 sacks in 13 games.

Here is Miami’s full list of inactives:

Next week’s wild-card game for Miami (10-5) will provide Williams an opportunity to have a better finish in the postseason.