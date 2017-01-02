Dolphins must have a short memory, focus on Steelers

ESPN Dolphins reporter James Walker describes the mistakes the team needs to correct ahead of a playoff matchup with the Steelers next week. (0:37)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- It was an odd vibe inside the Miami Dolphins' locker room Sunday evening. The team was heading to the playoffs for the first time in eight years, but no one was happy about it.

The Dolphins suffered a 35-14 blowout loss to the New England Patriots in a game that exposed many of Miami’s weaknesses. The Dolphins' defense struggled mightily and their offense was sloppy and couldn’t get anything going consistently.

Make no mistake, this was a game Miami tried to win. That is why players and coaches alike took this loss probably harder than they should. Despite clinching a playoff berth a week ago, the Dolphins were full-go in their preparation and didn’t rest their starters. Several on the roster also played through injury, and the playoffs were an afterthought until their mission against New England was complete.

But after Sunday’s failed mission and season sweep by the Patriots (14-2), who are hands down the best team in the AFC, it is time for the Dolphins (10-6) to quickly turn the page and focus on their playoff opponent: the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“We’re going to flush this one and get ready for Saturday or Sunday,” Dolphins safety and captain Michael Thomas said. “We’re still in here [in the playoffs]. So let’s go and get ready to play. The only part you want to remember is this taste, because at this point it’s single elimination.”

The Dolphins were one of the hottest teams in the NFL until Sunday’s loss. They entered as winners of nine of their past 10. But the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick are experts at exposing weaknesses.

It is easy to dissect what New England thought of Miami based on its game plan. The Patriots attacked Miami’s shaky linebacking corps and lack of overall speed on defense. New England also prevented the big play from Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore, whose best throw is the deep ball.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, the Patriots blitzed Moore just four times in 34 attempts, while waiting for the offense to make a mistake. That came in the form of an interception from Moore and a fourth-quarter fumble by running back Damien Williams.

The Patriots are a team that usually doesn’t beat itself and provided a blueprint for other playoff teams of how to handle the Dolphins. Rest assured the Steelers will study Sunday’s tape of Miami, especially after they lost to the Dolphins 30-15 in Week 6.

“They were jumping a lot in coverage, forcing you to be patient, but at the same time, stopping the run game,” Moore said. “So they kind of had the best of both worlds there early on.”

Perhaps the Dolphins may see the Patriots down the road for a third meeting. A win over Pittsburgh would set up another game between Miami and New England at Gillette Stadium in two weeks.

But while the Patriots rest, the Dolphins will have their hands full with the Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell & Co. The Dolphins deservedly will be wild-card underdogs, especially after entering the playoffs with a whimper.

“We’re still in here," Thomas said, while shrugging off Sunday's loss. "And there’s a whole bunch of teams that wish they were in the playoffs."