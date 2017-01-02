Three takeaways from Miami's win vs. Steelers in Week 6

The Miami Dolphins (10-6) and Pittsburgh (11-5) will be familiar playoff foes when they meet on Sunday. Miami beat Pittsburgh, 30-15, during Week 6 of the regular season.

A lot has changed since then. The Dolphins finished 8-2 since that game to get the sixth seed in the AFC, and the Steelers have won seven straight on their way to the AFC North title.

But here are several takeaways from Miami's regular-season victory that could help in Sunday's wild-card matchup:

No. 1: Miami's offense matches up well with Pittsburgh's defense

The Steelers' defense is a long ways from their "Steel Curtain" heyday. This year's team is mostly built around its offense. Miami has the right balance of running and passing to give Pittsburgh problems defensively. The Dolphins amassed 474 total yards of offense in their regular-season win and will look to build on that success. Granted, there has been a quarterback change for Miami since Week 6. But backup Matt Moore brings different strengths and hasn't been much of a drop-off thus far from Ryan Tannehill.

No. 2: Miami frustrated WR Antonio Brown

Not many teams teams held Brown under wraps this season. Miami was one of the few to accomplish that feat. The Dolphins double-teamed Brown and kept plenty of bodies around him the entire game, daring someone else to beat them. The strategy worked to perfection as Brown was held to just four receptions and 39 yards and vented some frustration afterwards. He was targeted eight times and many were forced throws into coverage. The Dolphins would be wise not to stray far from their initial strategy and force the Steelers to make changes offensively a second time around.

No. 3: Pittsburgh must find an answer for Jay Ajayi

This week marks a "full-circle" moment for Ajayi. His 204 rushing yards against Pittsburgh in October provided the spring boarded for his breakout season. The Steelers simply had no answer for Ajayi, who surpassed 200 rushing yards three times on his way to 1,213 yards this season. He wore down Pittsburgh's defense in the hot Miami weather. The Dolphins will give him the ball early and often, and it will be interesting to see if Ajayi has the same effectiveness in the Pittsburgh's bitter cold.

Expect plenty of adjustments and counters in the rematch, especially on Pittsburgh's end. The strategic chess match between these teams and coaching staffs will be fun to watch.