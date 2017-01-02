Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi ready for first taste of the playoffs

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- It was a sight no Miami Dolphins fan wanted to see Sunday night before the postseason: Jay Ajayi, arguably the team’s MVP this season, walked into the X-ray room soon after their loss to the New England Patriots to get checked out.

However, the second-year running back was jovial about 30 minutes later when meeting with the media and said he’s looking forward to his playoff debut next weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“This is my first playoff in my career, so it’s exciting,” Ajayi said. “We didn’t get the result we wanted today, but we get the opportunity to keep playing. Every game after this is elimination. We still have a chance to go get it.”

When asked about the postgame X-rays, Ajayi would only say he was “good.” He also wouldn’t confirm if his nagging shoulder injury he’s had for the past couple weeks was the reason for the exam.

“I’m good,” Ajayi said.

In many ways, Ajayi helped define Miami’s season.

Ajayi’s slow start correlated with the team’s 1-4 record through the first five games. Then, the Dolphins took off while Ajayi began on a breakout pace. He became just the fourth player in NFL history to post three 200-yard rushing games in the same season and finished with 1,213 rushing yards. Miami finished 9-2 in its last 11 games to get final wild card in the AFC.

Ajayi is the engine behind Miami’s offense and most likely the biggest key to its postseason success. He ran for 204 yards in the Dolphins’ win over the Steelers in Week 6 and will need another big performance in Pittsburgh for Miami to advance to the divisional round.

“The regular season is over. We know we still have a lot to play for,” Ajayi said. “We know [Pittsburgh], we’re going to be ready for them. It’s a playoff game, win or go home. Go get it.”