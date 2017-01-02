Teams requesting to interview Dolphins DC Vance Joseph

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph joined the team this season with high credentials and the label of being a “future head coach.” It appears that label is coming closer to becoming a reality.

The Dolphins have been contacted by teams requesting to interview Joseph for head-coaching openings, head coach Adam Gase confirmed Monday. Gase would not elaborate on which teams, but there are currently six openings throughout the league, in San Diego, San Francisco, Buffalo, Jacksonville, Los Angeles and Denver.

“Teams have sent me some requests to be able to talk with him,” Gase said. “When the right window is for him, I’m going to put more in Vance’s court when those windows are good for him. Vance is somebody that I trust a lot. I know what his focus is.”

Joseph has been praised for his schemes and honest and clear communication with players. The Dolphins have been injury-riddled on defense and haven't excelled in terms of statistics. But Joseph has been a big part of Miami’s turnaround from a 6-10 record in 2015 to a 10-6 record and playoff appearance this season.