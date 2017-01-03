Inexperienced Dolphins believe they're ready for playoff intensity

Trey Wingo delivers a playoff preview for the Dolphins, who overcame injuries including the loss of QB Ryan Tannehill, to make their first playoff appearance since 2008. (0:19)

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins rookie head coach Adam Gase is familiar with the playoffs thanks to his recent six-year stint with Denver.

According to Gase, it won’t take long for his inexperienced roster to realize the difference between the regular season and postseason.

"It’s another level. They’ll know it," Gase said. "They’ll know it when they hit the field. Trust me."

The Dolphins (10-6) believe they are ready for the raucous playoff atmosphere and increased intensity when they travel to play Pittsburgh (11-5) on Sunday in the wild-card round. Miami capped an impressive regular season by winning nine of its final 11 games to grab the sixth seed in the AFC.

Miami is one of the youngest teams in the playoff field with 33 of its 52 players 26 or younger. Many pundits believe the Dolphins are well positioned for the future, but not much is expected during this season's playoffs.

The Dolphins are 10-point underdogs to the veteran Steelers, despite Miami's win against Pittsburgh in Week 6 of the regular season.

"That’s how we lived this whole season," Dolphins safety Michael Thomas said of being sizable underdogs. "Even the first time we played Pittsburgh, no one gave us a chance. It’s not surprising to us that we’re 10-point underdogs this week. It doesn’t faze us. We’re going to go in prepared like we’ve always prepared. We actually prefer it that way."

Guard Jermon Bushrod is among the few Dolphins with extensive playoff experience. He qualified for the postseason in three of his 10 seasons, which included a Super Bowl run with New Orleans in 2009.

"This is why you play," Bushrod said. "This is why, in August and July when it’s 110 degrees and you’re sweaty and you don’t know how you’re going to get through the next rep, this is why you do it, for this opportunity."

The Steelers are 6-2 at Heinz Field this season. The Dolphins were 4-4 on the road, with their best road win coming last month against Buffalo in overtime.

Miami must play its best football of the season on the road to upset Pittsburgh on Sunday.

"It’s adrenaline for the entire game and you feel it," Gase said. "You feel the speed of the game changes. I mean really you look at it, every guy is playing for the same amount of money and really, at the end of the day, it’s about who wants it more."