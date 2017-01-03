Jarvis Landry stock up, Tony Lippett stock down for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins were beat handily by New England, 35-14, to conclude the regular season.

However, Miami (10-6) qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and has a more important game Sunday against Pittsburgh (11-5).

With that in mind, here is a look at whose stock is rising and falling for the Dolphins:

Falling

1. Tony Lippett, cornerback: It was a rough day at the office for Lippett. Not only was he picked on in coverage by Patriots future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, but Lippett also was on the receiving end of one of the biggest blocks by a wide receiver this year. Michael Floyd of the Patriots put a clean, hard shot on Lippett during Julian Edelman's 77-yard touchdown catch. The block knocked Lippett out of the game temporarily. Lippett also gave up a touchdown catch to Floyd in the first half. The Dolphins are counting on Lippett in the postseason. He must play better on Sunday against Pittsburgh's high-powered offense.

2. Linebackers: This is another group for Miami that will be in the spotlight during the playoffs. Injuries and inconsistency have defined the Dolphins' linebackers all season. New England picked apart this group with a strong inside running game and play-action passes to the slot receivers and tight ends. Middle linebacker Kiko Alonso has been the most consistent of the group, but all the others have struggled against the run and passing game.

Rising

Miami receiver Jarvis Landry has 94 receptions this season. Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports

1. Jarvis Landry, receiver: The Pro Bowl alternate finished his third season strong with a team-high nine receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. He has 94 receptions this season and appears sharp for the postseason. Landry’s toughness and savvy has fit in well with rookie head coach Adam Gase's offense. Landry is a ball magnet who finds a way to make plays.

2. Kenny Stills, receiver: Stills caught his ninth touchdown of the season for 25 yards against the Patriots and remains Miami's big-play threat. He doesn’t get a ton of targets, but often makes the most of his opportunities. Stills also has been a good compliment to fellow receivers Landry and DeVante Parker, who all bring different skills to the table. Stills will be a pending free agent and one of the bigger decisions for Miami this offseason.