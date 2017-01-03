Dolphins finish behind Broncos in ESPN's final Power Rankings

The Miami Dolphins have had a rough go in this season's ESPN NFL Power Rankings. Despite winning 10 games, making the playoffs and winning nine of their final 11 games, Miami has generally rated low compared to teams with similar records.

ESPN's voting panel provided their final ranking of the season, and the Dolphins finished the regular season at No. 12 following their blowout loss last week to the New England Patriots. Although a little low, that is not far off the range I would put Miami.

But there was one thing that really stood out. The Denver Broncos (9-7), who missed the playoffs, was rated ahead of the playoff-bound Dolphins (10-6). Doing simple math, no team that missed the playoffs should be rated in the top 12 ahead of the dozen teams that did.

The Dolphins have been underdogs all year and mostly thrived in that position. They are 10-point underdogs this week on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who finished No. 3 in ESPN’s final Power Rankings.