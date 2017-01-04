Jason Taylor selected as Hall of Fame finalist on first ballot

The Miami Dolphins drafted former defensive end Jason Taylor from Akron University in the third round in 1997, way before it was popular to scout and invest in small-school players.

Twenty years later, Taylor has a chance to become a first-ballot Hall of Famer with the Dolphins.

Jason Taylor recorded 139.5 sacks during his 15-year career. Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Taylor was selected as one of 15 finalists for the distinct honor on Tuesday night, the NFL announced. He retired after the 2011 season, and this is his first year of eligibility.

There is not much doubt that Taylor will, at some point, make it to Canton. The only question is how long it will take. Taylor will try to become the second first-ballot player to make the Hall of Fame in the past two years. In 2016, former quarterback Brett Favre was voted in on his first ballot.

Taylor certainly has the credentials. He is seventh all time with 139.5 career sacks, a six-time Pro Bowler and the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year in 2006. Taylor also has longevity, as he played 15 total seasons, including 11 with the Dolphins.

The Hall of Fame voting panel will get together Feb. 4 in Houston to determine the final 2017 class. Taylor joins a deep and talented group of finalists that includes former running back LaDainian Tomlinson and former receivers Terrell Owens and Hines Ward.