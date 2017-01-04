FPI: Dolphins have virtually zero chance to make Super Bowl

The Miami Dolphins do not need to look far for playoff motivation this week. Seemingly at every turn, some pundit or oddsmaker or media entity is pointing out what little chance Miami has to do damage in the postseason.

The latest gut punch comes from ESPN's Football Power Index, which says Miami has only a 0.9-percent chance of advancing to the Super Bowl. Yes, the Dolphins have less than a 1 percent chance of winning the AFC Championship.

Miami has the lowest odds of getting to Houston of the entire 12-team field.

FPI projections to reach Super Bowl Team Chance (%) Patriots 65.6 Falcons 44.9 Cowboys 30.1 Chiefs 20.1 Seahawks 10.8 Packers 10.7 Steelers 9.2 Giants 2.5 Raiders 2.7 Texans 1.6 Lions 1.0 Dolphins 0.9

Why the extremely low percentage?

Miami potentially would have the toughest road to the Super Bowl, facing AFC powers. The Dolphins would have to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5) at Heinz Field, the New England Patriots (14-2) at Gillette Stadium and possibly the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. That is as tough a trio of games as you can find in the NFL.

Technically, every postseason team has a shot of making the Super Bowl. That is what the playoffs are for. History also shows plenty of wild-card teams have gotten hot and not only made the Super Bowl, but captured the Lombardi Trophy by winning three playoff games.

The Dolphins (10-6), who have won nine of their last 11 games, have been one of the league’s biggest surprises in the regular season. Let’s see if they have any surprises left for the playoffs.