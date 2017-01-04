Kiko Alonso, Kenny Stills among Dolphins' playoff X factors

The Miami Dolphins (10-6) will try for their first playoff win in 16 years when they travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5) on Sunday. Miami is a 10-point underdog, but this is a team that has surpassed expectations all season.

With that in mind, which surprise players could step up for the Dolphins? Here is a list of four X factors:

No. 1: MLB Kiko Alonso

2016 stats: 115 tackles, two interceptions

Analysis: Miami's defense is banged up and allowed 985 yards the past two weeks. Alonso is one of the few healthy playmakers left on that side of the football. The athletic middle linebacker did a solid job neutralizing Steelers Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell in Miami's Week 6 victory. Bell was held to 53 yards rushing and 55 yards receiving, as Alonso often shadowed him. Alonso needs another big game for the Dolphins to pull off the wild-card upset.

Kiko Alonso and the Dolphins did a good job in limiting Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell in their first meeting on Oct. 16 in Miami. Wilfredo Lee/AP Photo

No. 2: WR Kenny Stills

2016 stats: 42 receptions, 726 yards, nine TDs

Analysis: Stills can find the end zone and leads all Dolphins receivers with nine touchdowns. Matt Moore's best throw is the deep ball, and Stills is Miami's best deep threat. Pittsburgh likely will put a heavy emphasis on stopping the run, which could open opportunities for Stills down the field. He is averaging 17.3 yards per reception this season. Stills also is completing a contract year and could further increase his value with a strong performance in the playoffs.

No. 3: K Andrew Franks

2016 stats: 16 of 21 field goals

Analysis: This is the postseason, when close games are expected. Kickers are more important late in the season, when there is little margin for error. Despite some struggles this season, Franks has come through lately. In Week 16, he nailed a 55-yard field goal at the end of regulation and the winner in overtime against the Buffalo Bills. Kicking in Heinz Field in January isn't easy. The temperature is expected to be in the low 20s with approximately 14 mph winds. Franks must be on his A-game when called upon.

No. 4: RB Kenyan Drake

2016 stats: 179 rushing yards, two TDs

Analysis: The Steelers will pay plenty of attention to Miami running back Jay Ajayi, who rushed for 204 yards against Pittsburgh in Week 6. But Drake, a rookie third-round pick, is finding his stride late in the season. In limited reps, Drake is averaging 6.4 yards per carry in the past four games. That includes a 45-yard touchdown run in Week 16 against the Bills. Drake also is a threat on kickoff returns. He had a 96-yard touchdown return earlier this season against the New York Jets.