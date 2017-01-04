Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill (knee) doesn't practice Wednesday

DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins aren’t ruling out the possibility that starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill could return for the playoffs Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But Tannehill missed the first step in that process.

Tannehill did not practice on Wednesday due to his left knee injury. The Dolphins have not made a decision on Tannehill’s availability for Thursday’s practice, according to a league source. He is rehabbing from a sprained ACL and MCL.

Backup quarterback Matt Moore continues to get first-team reps in practice as the projected starter. He is 2-1 replacing Tannehill and has put up solid numbers. Moore has thrown for 721 yards, eight touchdowns, three interceptions and has a 105.6 passer rating.

In other injury news, Dolphins starting cornerback Byron Maxwell (ankle) and safety Bacarri Rambo also did not practice.