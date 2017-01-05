Ndamukong Suh focused on Steelers, not LaGarrette Blount's comments

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh made one thing clear this week: He is not concerned about disparaging comments made about him by New England running back LaGarrette Blount.

"It doesn’t really matter to me what he thinks," Suh said bluntly. "I’m looking forward to the Steelers."

Blount recently called Suh a dirty player after last week's win by New England. They got into a brief skirmish in the second half.

But Suh has bigger things on his plate this week trying to slow down Pittsburgh's high-powered offense. Miami's defense kept this group grounded in Week 6. The Steelers scored just 15 points and Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell had just 53 yards rushing. It was Bell's second-lowest rushing total of the season.

"I think we understood what type of runner he was -- being a patient guy that wants to find the right hole and then obviously he uses his athletic ability to make plays," Suh said. "We figured that out and had the opportunity to stop them."

It's a strategy the Dolphins' defense wants to repeat. This is a group that has struggled as of late, allowing 985 yards over the past two games, against the Patriots and Buffalo.

Suh also is hoping the third time is the charm when it comes to the playoffs. Suh was 0-2 during the postseason with Detroit and is making his first playoff appearance with the Dolphins, who finished 10-6 this season.

"(It’s) a very exciting time, (and an) opportunity to obviously showcase your best talent -- best football -- as you should be reaching at this time of year," Suh said. "(We’re) going against a very competitive group, a group that’s going to be a very tough one to beat."

There might be time in the near future to revisit issues between Blount and Suh. If the Dolphins upset the Steelers, Miami will travel to Gillette Stadium to play the Patriots on Jan. 14 in the divisional round.