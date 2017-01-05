Dolphins make the right decision to sit injured Ryan Tannehill for wild-card round

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says the team has to be smart about its plans for Ryan Tannehill, and Matt Moore tells reporters he's going in with the mindset he'll start against the Steelers. (0:43)

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase described Ryan Tannehill's injury situation this week as "one big gray area." But realistically, their final decision to sit Miami's franchise quarterback for Sunday's playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was an easy decision.

The Dolphins made the wise move to keep Tannehill on the sideline for at least another week. Too many short-term and long-term risks significantly outweighed the possible reward.

Tannehill is dealing with sprained ACL and MCL ligaments in his left knee after a getting hit low in a Dec. 11 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. He has yet to take a practice rep since that time.

There are several reasons that keeping Ryan Tannehill on the bench Sunday is a better idea than trying to rush him back from a knee injury. Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports

Playing Tannehill on Sunday had the potential to be a long-term disaster for the Dolphins (10-6). There was an increased chance for reinjury or even a full tear of the ACL, which would require offseason surgery and a rehab of nine to 12 months. That could cost Tannehill the 2017 season.

Heinz Field also is one of the NFL's sloppiest playing surfaces this time of year. It's not where you want to play a quarterback when the stability of the knee is in question.

Also keep in mind the financial ramifications, which often don't mean much to fans but are vital to an organization's success. Tannehill signed a $96 million extension in 2015. His base salary this year was $9.34 million, which is a relative bargain for a starting quarterback leading a team to the playoffs. But next season, Tannehill's base salary nearly doubles to $18 million. The Dolphins opted to protect one of their biggest investments.

In the short term, the Dolphins are better off rolling the dice with a healthy Matt Moore. He is 2-1 as a starter and has a higher passing rating (105.6) than Tannehill (93.5) in a smaller sample size. The Dolphins are 10-point underdogs against Pittsburgh and that would not have changed much with Tannehill, who would be playing at roughly 70 to 80 percent.

It is easy to feel bad for Tannehill. He worked diligently for five years to get Miami to this point, only to watch from the sideline as his backup starts in the playoffs. Moore said Tannehill is "going crazy" this week and itching to come back. Tannehill is arguably the toughest player on the team and deserves praise for his valor. But sometimes it's up to the team to protect a player from himself.

The Dolphins protected Tannehill and their future at the quarterback position Thursday by sitting him for this playoff game.