Dolphins QB Matt Moore, 32, finally gets piece of playoff spotlight

DAVIE, Fla. -- Matt Moore can vividly remember his first and only playoff experience as the third-string quarterback in 2008, watching former Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme from the sidelines. Moore, who was 24 and in his second season, imagined his time to lead a playoff team as a starter would come soon enough.

Eight years later, Moore finally gets that opportunity. The 32-year-old will get his piece of the playoff spotlight Sunday when he leads the Miami Dolphins (10-6) into Heinz Field to face the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5) in the wild-card round.

Moore’s winding road as mostly a career backup for a decade in the NFL has led him to this point. He sat behind Miami starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for four-plus seasons until a knee injury in Week 11 put Moore in the lineup. His 2-1 record as a starter afforded Moore an opportunity to make his first postseason appearance.

“It’s an unbelievable opportunity,” Moore said. “Some guys go [to the playoffs] a lot and some don’t get those chances. This is my second time ever being a part of a team that has gone to the playoffs, so I’m excited. I know the guys are excited. It’s an unbelievable opportunity and a great football town, so we’re ready to go.”

Sunday is a career-defining moment for Moore. A good performance in the playoffs also could alter his trajectory in the latter stages of his career.

Matt Moore will start in a playoff game for the first time on Saturday. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The Dolphins have long believed Moore was one of the top backup quarterbacks in the NFL. But could Moore be a starting quarterback for another team? A playoff win (or two) could go a long way toward convincing other teams to take a look at Moore in the offseason or beyond.

Moore is signed with the Dolphins for one more season at a base salary of $1.775 million in 2017. If he plays well in January, Moore’s value could skyrocket and his low salary number would make his contract very attractive on the trade market.

There are at least a half-dozen teams in search of a starting quarterback this offseason. The worst-case scenario is the Dolphins know they have one of the league’s best backup quarterbacks in the fold behind Tannehill for next season before Moore becomes a free agent in 2018.

Meanwhile, this moment does not seem too big for Moore, who is 15-13 as a starter. The California native has a naturally relaxed vibe about him and Moore already won two important December games against the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills in overtime that put Miami in the playoffs.

According to Moore, the key for the inexperienced Dolphins is to control their emotions this week and stay in their routine.

“Guys are going to be excited, I’m sure,” Moore said. “But I think for the most part, there is a really good understanding that this is a team game. You don’t need to be Superman and just play within the scheme and the system and you’ll be all right.”

Sunday’s game is a dream come true for Moore. He played and was the backup on a lot of bad teams in Miami and Carolina. Win or lose, Moore can finally add “playoff starting quarterback” to his 10-year resume.

“I’ve watched the playoffs as a kid and the big moments,” Moore said. “It’s the only game on and stuff like that. It’s what you want, and it doesn’t happen every year. That’s the unique thing about it.”