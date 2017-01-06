How Tom Brady's quick release cost Dolphins DE Cameron Wake $875K

On Sunday, the New England Patriots called a slot reverse for receiver Julian Edelman in the first half of their 35-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Wake was onto the play and read it well from the beginning.

But coming from the left side, Wake went to hit Patriots quarterback Tom Brady instead. If the reverse had been a fake, Wake would've had a sure sack and an extra $875,000 in his bank account. Instead, the handoff to Edelman went for 6 yards.

That was the closest Wake got to reaching a huge contract incentive in Week 17. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Wake needed just a half-sack to trigger the large contract bonus for getting 12 sacks on the season. He finished with 11.5.

Brady threw the ball 33 times, but most were quick releases that didn't give Wake and Miami's pass rush enough time pressure the quarterback. Brady's longest pass was a quick slant to Edelman the receiver turned into a 77-yard touchdown. Every other completion was 20 yards or less.

Wake, 34, finished with one tackle and one aforementioned hit on Brady. Wake is happy he's about to make his first playoff appearance Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But that missed opportunity for a hefty $875,000 likely sticks in the back of his mind.