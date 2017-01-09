Matt Moore, Dolphins' playoff dream quickly turns into nightmare

ESPN Dolphins reporter James Walker says Matt Moore was not diagnosed with a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Steelers and despite the blowout loss, the team as a whole is feeling optimistic looking ahead to next season. (0:43)

PITTSBURGH -- Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Matt Moore waited a decade in the NFL for his playoff moment. After serving 10 seasons mostly as a backup, Moore made his first postseason start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But the Pittsburgh defense turned Moore and Miami's postseason dream into a nightmare. Moore had a rough playoff outing that included three turnovers and several big hits in a 30-12 loss to the Steelers.

One of those hits included outside linebacker Bud Dupree's shot under the chin in the second quarter that temporarily knocked Moore out of the game. Moore also came up shaking his right arm after a blind-side shot by Pittsburgh linebacker James Harrison that caused one of his two fumbles.

Every possession counts in the playoffs and ball security was his biggest issue. Moore believes the Dolphins would have had a better chance if he took better care of the football.

"Two fumbles and pick? That's not the recipe for success," Moore said afterward. "That hurts, especially the one before half. ... You just can't do that against a good football team."

It was that kind of day for the Dolphins and their 32-year-old quarterback.

The veteran Steelers have plenty of playoff experience and were sharp and on their game. They looked completely different from the team that Miami beat handily by 15 points in Week 6 of the regular season. Pittsburgh came after Moore with various blitzes and sacked him five times.

Miami's defense also had been banged up for weeks and continued to struggle. The Dolphins were without their No. 1 corner (Byron Maxwell) and two starting safeties (Isa Abdul-Quddus, Reshad Jones) from Week 1. They never made excuses and continued their "next-man up" mentality, but on the field the group allowed 30 points or more in each of Miami's last three games.

"Some may say it finally caught up to us today," Dolphins safety Michael Thomas said of the various injuries.

The Dolphins had no answers for receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell, who put up dominant performances. Brown had two touchdown catches of 50 and 62 yards and Bell added 167 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Opportunities like this don't come often. Moore waited four-plus seasons to get playing time behind ironman quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who will return next season from his sprained ACL and MCL and resume his position as the starter. Moore deserves credit for winning two of Miami's final three games to get the team into the playoffs for the first time since 2008. But the postseason is another level, especially against a veteran team, and something the Dolphins and Moore weren't ready to handle.

Despite the loss, the Dolphins believe their future is bright. They started the season 1-4 under a rookie head coach in Adam Gase and went on to win 9 of their last 12 to reach the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons.

Also, this playoff experience is something that could prove valuable in future years as Miami tries to prove its success is sustainable.

"Obviously there's frustrations are there from today, no doubt," Moore said. "But how we started and what we did after the first five, I'm proud of these guys and to be on this team. I'm proud of this team and Coach Gase for what we did holding the team together and moving forward."