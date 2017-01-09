Dolphins land No. 22 overall draft pick after playoff exit

The Miami Dolphins' season is officially in the books after their 30-12 wild-card loss Sunday to Pittsburgh. The result landed Miami the No. 22 overall pick in April’s NFL draft.

A disappointing season by Mario Williams makes defensive end an offseason priority for Miami. AP Photo/Denis Poroy

Here is an early preview of the top three needs the Dolphins must address in the offseason:

No. 1: Linebacker

Miami’s linebacker play struggled mightily throughout the season. This was mostly a patchwork group that couldn’t stay healthy. Week 1 starting outside linebackers Koa Misi and Jelani Jenkins missed a lot of time, and major change could be in the works. Jenkins is an unrestricted free agent and Misi could become a salary-cap casualty. That potentially leaves two open spots at outside linebacker to join middle linebacker Kiko Alonso, who needs some help.

No. 2: Tight end

The Dolphins’ offense made significant strides under first-year head coach Adam Gase. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was on his way to a career season before his December knee injury, Miami found its running game with Jay Ajayi, and its young trio of receivers -- Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills -- worked well together. But Miami was missing that big, consistent target in the middle of the field. Jordan Cameron went down early this season with a concussion. Tight ends historically have done well in Gase's offense, such as Julius Thomas while in Denver and Martellus Bennett while in Chicago. The Dolphins need to find a better receiving threat to provide a reliable safety valve for Tannehill.

No. 3: Defensive end

The Dolphins signed Mario Williams to a two-year contract with the expectation that he would have a bounce-back season. However Williams, with a career-low 1.5 sacks, turned out to be Miami’s biggest disappointment in free agency and is expected to be salary-cap cut in the offseason. Andre Branch had some good moments this season, but he’s due to become an unrestricted free agent. Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Wake, who had 11.5 sacks, needs another dynamic threat opposite him via the draft or free agency. Wake also will be 35 next season.