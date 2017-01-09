Kenny Stills, Jermon Bushrod among Dolphins free agents hoping to return

DAVIE, Fla. -- The annual locker room clean-out day is never a happy time in the NFL, with the exception of the Super Bowl champion.

For the Miami Dolphins, who made the playoffs for the first time since 2008, their day came a week later than usual. That means it was a successful season.

As a byproduct, Miami’s key free agents expressed the sentiment that they want to return in 2017 and continue building on what they started this past season.

“I want to be back here,” receiver Kenny Stills said. “I love this team. I love these guys. We did something special, just starting 1-4. So we’re going to do whatever we can to try to make it happen.”

Kenny Stills caught 42 passes for 726 yards and a career-best nine touchdowns in his second season in Miami. AP Photo/Steven Senne

Stills is arguably Miami’s biggest unrestricted free agent. He was the Dolphins’ best deep threat and recorded 42 receptions for 726 yards and nine touchdowns. Stills averaged 17.3 yards per reception and fit in well with fellow receivers Jarvis Landry and DeVante Parker. Stills will be attractive to teams in March if he hits the open market.

Another key free agent is starting guard Jermon Bushrod, who helped solidify Miami’s offensive line. Bushrod, 32, is on his third team and would like some stability.

“That’s my plan [to return]. I’m not interested in moving anymore,” Bushrod said. “I enjoy it here. My wife enjoys it here in South Florida. But free agency is wild. We will see what the future holds.”

Miami defensive end Andre Branch is another interesting case. He signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins in 2016 to be a backup and rotational player. But Branch earned a starting role and was solid with 49 tackles and 5.5 sacks this season.

Branch’s price tag could go up this offseason compared to last year.

“I love this place,” Branch said. “They believed in me when not too many people did. I appreciate them for that. But we will see how it goes."