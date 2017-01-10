Dolphins center Mike Pouncey looks forward to return in 2017

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey can only go through the "what ifs" in his head from this past season.

What if the former Pro Bowler stayed healthy all season? Could a Miami team that won 10 games -- mostly without him -- have been better positioned to make a deeper run in the playoffs with him? Perhaps.

But Pouncey's hip injury limited him to just five games this season as Miami had to scramble at the center position. Anthony Steen and Kraig Urbik were both up and down for the Dolphins while one of the top centers in the NFL watched from the sidelines.

"It was tough the way the season played out for me," Pouncey said Monday as players cleaned out their lockers. "I didn't expect it to go that way and no one ever does, but I got to see this thing from a different perspective and watch these guys work and it was just amazing to see. I'm proud of this team for sticking with me. I'll try to stay as healthy as I can next year."

Pouncey said he nearly feels all the way back from his hip injury. The Dolphins decided last month to put him on injured reserve because of the threat of re-injury. The team wanted to give Pouncey a full offseason to strengthen the hip.

As a result, Pouncey missed the opportunity to play in his first playoff game against his twin brother, Maurkice and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who beat Miami 30-12 this past Sunday. Mike Pouncey made the trip and watched from the sidelines.

"It was our first playoff game in my career and it was just great to be out there," Pouncey said. "The atmosphere was crazy and it was just an unbelievable feeling."

On Monday Pouncey said his goal next season is to stay healthy for the Dolphins and he still has plenty of football left.

"I'm not retiring until 10 years," Pouncey said. "Trust me."