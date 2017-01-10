Miami Dolphins' free-agent primer

The Miami Dolphins wrapped up one of their best seasons in recent memory with Sunday’s postseason loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miami finished 10-6 during the regular season and has new energy and optimism under head coach Adam Gase.

With that said, it’s time to turn the page and get prepared for the offseason as Miami tries to improve its roster. Here is a look at the pending free agents for the Dolphins:

Unrestricted

Restricted

Analysis: Miami doesn’t have a lot of big-name, in-house free agents this year. However, it is still an interesting mix of role players and starters. Stills is the biggest name on this list who likely will command the most money if he hits the open market. He’s coming off a solid season in which he led the Dolphins with nine receiving touchdowns. Stills also is Miami’s best deep threat. Other pending free agents such as Bushrod and Branch provided solid play and a veteran presence in the locker room. Jenkins and Cameron are starters. But various injuries the past two years may convince Miami to go in another direction at outside linebacker and tight end, respectively, when free agency begins in March. Those are two positions where the Dolphins can use an upgrade for next season.