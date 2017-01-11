Broncos VP John Elway 'enjoyed' interviewing Dolphins' Vance Joseph

The Denver Broncos conducted their formal interview with Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for their head coaching opening on Tuesday.

Broncos vice president and general manager John Elway spoke highly of Joseph via social media after the interview.

We enjoyed visiting with Vance Joseph at our facility today. He has great leadership qualities and a strong vision of what it takes to win. — John Elway (@johnelway) January 10, 2017

Joseph is considered one of Denver's top targets. He interviewed with Denver two seasons ago, so there is familiarity. Joseph also relates well to players and is a clear and direct communicator, which are all traits NFL head coaches need.

However, Joseph's defense in Miami was inconsistent this past season, particularly down the stretch in December and in last week's playoff loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is certain Elway wanted an explanation during Tuesday's interview, and it could hurt Joseph's standing as he's competing with other hot coordinators and people with prior head coaching experience.

If Denver does hire Joseph, Miami could look within and promote linebackers coach Matt Burke. There also is no shortage of quality outside candidates, such as recently fired head coaches Rex Ryan and Gus Bradley.