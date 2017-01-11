Next up for Dolphins DC Vance Joseph: San Diego Chargers

The Vance Joseph interview tour continues on Wednesday.

Just 24 hours after interviewing with the Denver Broncos, Joseph will travel to the West Coast to interview with the San Diego Chargers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. The Chargers fired Mike McCoy after the season.

Joseph came to Miami with a reputation as a "future head coach." He has been praised for his honest communication and ability to motivate players. His defense suffered through various injuries and mostly struggled. But Miami won 10 games and made the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Joseph quickly rose up the ranks the past few years from a defensive backs coach with the Cincinnati Bengals for three years to defensive coordinator in Miami last season. Broncos vice president John Elway spoke highly of Joseph this week after his interview in Denver.