Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill's offseason rehab plan remains unclear

DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins finished their season without a healthy Ryan Tannehill, and currently the team remains unsure of what the plan is for the quarterback moving forward.

Head coach Adam Gase said during the team’s season-ending news conference that no decision has been made concerning Tannehill’s knee. Surgery hasn’t been ruled out.

The Dolphins went 2-2 in the absence of QB Ryan Tannehill. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

"We still don’t have all the exacts, we’re working through that right now," Gase said. "He’s still going through a rehab stage right now and going through what he has to do with the trainers and our doctors are evaluating.

"I don’t have the information to tell you what’s going on, where exactly we’re at and what happens moving forward.”

Tannehill sprained his ACL and MCL in his left knee during a Week 14 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. The Dolphins elected for Tannehill to rehab for the past month in hopes that he could return for the postseason, but that didn’t come to fruition. Backup quarterback Matt Moore went 2-2 as a starter replacing Tannehill in the team's final three regular-season games and the wild-card playoff game.

Further magnifying the importance of Tannehill getting healthy is his salary. He made $9.34 million last season, but his salary jumps to $18 million in 2017.

“We’re still collecting information,” Gase said. “Doctors are still giving us what possibly could be down the road. So it’s hard for us to really pinpoint anything as of this moment right now.”

