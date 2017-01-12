Will Vance Joseph raid the Dolphins' coaching staff?

DAVIE, Fla. -- Denver's hire of Vance Joseph Wednesday to become its next head coach created a significant hole in the Miami Dolphins' coaching staff. With Joseph gone, Miami must search for its third defensive coordinator in three seasons.

But here is another problem that potentially looms for Miami: Joseph might look to take several Dolphins assistant coaches with him to Denver.

Miami head coach Adam Gase said this week that no changes were planned for his coaching staff, which overall did a terrific job of getting the most out of a limited, injury-plagued roster. The Dolphins won 10 games and made the playoffs for the first time since 2008, despite significant injuries to key players such as quarterback Ryan Tannehill (knee), center Mike Pouncey (hip) and safety Reshad Jones (shoulder).

Joseph was a big part of that coaching job in Miami, and likely wants some of its staff to help implement his new program in Denver. That could hurt Miami's aim to have coaching stability on its staff this offseason to help his players in Year 2 of his program.

"We wanted to lay a foundation and build off that foundation, so our players aren’t coming in every spring going 'Alright, what’s the new terminology? What are we doing here?'" Gase said Wednesday. "Our players, we want to make sure that they come in and understand already that they have a section of the playbook already down because they’ve been here before. That’s our starting point right there. We’ll see what’s going to happen over the next week or so."

Joseph could raid Miami's coaching staff if he offers promotions in Denver. A few names to keep an eye on are defensive line coach Terrell Williams, assistant offensive line coach Jeremiah Washburn and receivers coach Shawn Jefferson.

Dolphins linebackers coach Matt Burke is the favorite to be promoted to defensive coordinator if Miami stays in-house. So he is likely to stay put. But do not be surprised if Joseph convinces others on Miami's coaching staff to come with him.