Plenty of work ahead for new Dolphins DC Matt Burke

The Miami Dolphins, as expected, promoted from within this week to hire former linebackers coach Matt Burke as defensive coordinator. Burke replaces Vance Joseph, who was hired Wednesday as the next head coach of the Denver Broncos.

Burke brings familiarity and knowledge of Miami’s defense. The continuity is something Dolphins head coach Adam Gase covets as he enters the second year of his program.

However, Burke has plenty of work ahead trying to improve Miami’s 29th-ranked defense. Here are three immediate issues he must address:

No. 1: Fix the run defense

Analysis: Was it the defensive line not getting enough push? Was it linebackers not making plays or a poor tackling secondary? Perhaps it was all of the above. But Miami’s run defense was awful on most weeks. The Dolphins were ranked 30th against the run, allowing 140.4 rushing yards per game. The Pittsburgh Steelers also exposed this area in the playoffs when tailback Le'Veon Bell rushed for 167 rushing yards and two touchdowns. This issue won’t be an easy fix because it requires adjustments at all three levels of the defense. Improved tackling from all 11 defenders is one way to get back on track in this area.

Kiko Alonso had 115 tackles in 2016 at middle linebacker, but might be better suited on the outside. AP Photo/Brad Penner

No. 2: Find best use of LB Kiko Alonso

Analysis: Alonso had a bounce-back season during his first year in Miami. He led the team with 115 tackles in addition to two interceptions as the team’s middle linebacker. However, Alonso also doesn’t have prototypical size to play in the middle of the defense and too often got pushed around, which in part led to Miami’s poor numbers against the run. Alonso might be better suited at outside linebacker, where he can use his speed and athleticism sideline to sideline and to cover slot receivers and tight ends. Taking on fullbacks and guards wasn’t his strength, but Miami was so thin at linebacker that it needed its most productive player in the middle.

No. 3: Find playmakers in the offseason

Analysis: This is more of a front-office issue than Burke’s issue. But the Dolphins' defense needs more playmakers. The team can use two strong, athletic linebackers. It can use another pass-rusher, another thumping defensive tackle to pair next to Pro Bowler Ndamukong Suh and maybe another safety. Changes will and should be made defensively when a group finishes near the bottom of the league in yards allowed. Burke likely will be working with several new starters.