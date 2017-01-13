Dolphins were 1-4 against remaining playoff teams

The Miami Dolphins had a great 2016 season, which included their first playoff berth in eight years. But, as vice president Mike Tannenbaum recently stated, there is still plenty of work still to be done.

One way to hammer this point home is to examine Miami’s record against the eight remaining playoff teams. The Dolphins, who advanced to the wild-card round, were 1-4 against the final eight clubs that will play in the divisional round.

Here is a look back:

Coach Adam Gase saw the Dolphins mostly struggle against their top competition in 2016. Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Week 1: Seahawks 12, Dolphins 10

Analysis: Week 1 matchups often can be strange games, and this certainly was one of them. The Dolphins made the trip west and played arguably their best defense of the season against a veteran team led by Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson. However, Wilson threw a late touchdown in the final minute to give Seattle the win. The initial thought was this performance could be a sign that Miami’s defense had arrived, but that turned out not to be the case. The Dolphins finished 29th in total defense in 2016.

Week 2: Patriots 31, Dolphins 24

Analysis: According to Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, he learned the amount of fight his team had in this game. They were getting drilled at Gillette Stadium and trailed 31-3 early in the third quarter. But Miami kept fighting and almost pulled off the upset. Despite the loss and an 0-2 start, this game was the first showing that the Dolphins weren’t going to be an easy out on most weeks. Miami wound up winning most of its close games in the second half of the season.

Week 6: Dolphins 30, Steelers 15

Analysis: This was Miami’s only win against the eight remaining playoff teams. This game also wound up being the Dolphins’ big turnaround moment for the season. The Steelers were rolling and Miami was off to a 1-4 start. No one gave the Dolphins a chance, but a 204-yard rushing performance from tailback Jay Ajayi changed the complexity of this game and set the table for how Miami needed to play this season to win. The Dolphins rode Ajayi, who wound up in the Pro Bowl as an alternate, all the way to the playoffs as they won nine of their last 12 games.

Week 17: Patriots 35, Dolphins 14

Analysis: This game was a wake-up call for Miami and a first taste of playoff football. The Patriots, perhaps learning their lesson from a year ago, were playing for home-field advantage and didn’t want to lose this regular-season finale. Tom Brady and Co. turned it up two or three notches, and Miami had no answer. New England got the home-field advantage it was seeking.

Wild-card: Steelers 30, Dolphins 12

Analysis: This was the first playoff game for most of the players on the Dolphins’ roster and it looked that way. The Steelers jumped on Miami from the start with back-to-back touchdown catches from receiver Antonio Brown, and the Dolphins were never in reach after that point. Several Miami players said that they learned a ton from that game and how little room for error there is in the postseason. They also remembered that feeling of losing a postseason game and will use that as motivation going into the 2017 season.

The overall lesson is that for Miami to get to the next level, it must do better against the elite teams. The Dolphins’ strength of schedule will be tougher and they must handle higher expectations in 2017.