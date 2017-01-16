Will Dolphins' Laremy Tunsil play left tackle in 2017?

The Miami Dolphins just completed one of their most successful seasons in recent memory despite last week's playoff loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now that we have turned the page to the offseason, let's open the Dolphins mailbag.

@JamesWalkerNFL When will tunsil go to LT officially? Can we save cap room if we make the move? — Chris Marseille (@SS_RN1) January 11, 2017

James Walker: This would require cutting or moving veteran left tackle Branden Albert in 2017, and I don't anticipate that happening. The work and leadership Albert displayed behind the scenes last season should not be understated. He had a big hand in Tunsil's rookie development and also played consistent football on the field when healthy. I expect Miami to keep the left side of its line together for at least one more season. The Dolphins view Tunsil as a decade-long player. Barring injury, there will be plenty of time to play Tunsil at left tackle for most of his career.

@JamesWalkerNFL Do you think the #MiamiDolphins will explore Matt Moore's possible trade value this offseason? — David VanGrol (@DavidVanGrol) January 13, 2017

Walker: I touched on this subject before Moore's first playoff start against Pittsburgh. I wrote that for Moore to receive significant trade interest, he must win a playoff game or two. That didn't happen. Therefore, I don't see a lot of interest in Moore from other teams as a potential starter. Moore went 2-2 replacing Dolphins starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Moore showed some good (big plays) and bad (too many turnovers) things as a starter. He remains one of the NFL's top backup quarterbacks and likely will remain with Miami next season.

@JamesWalkerNFL he needs surgery to repair the ACL why are they delaying it? — Cam Nelson (@robbie252_) January 12, 2017

Walker: Tannehill's left knee is a tricky situation and one that's difficult to develop a firm opinion of because of the medical gray area. As of last Wednesday, the Dolphins haven't ruled out surgery for Tannehill. It's difficult to understand why the team has gone five weeks without a decision one way or the other. If Tannehill ends up having surgery, Miami will have delayed rehab time. But I'm not a doctor and the Dolphins pay their medical staff a lot of money to figure these things out and make the best decisions.