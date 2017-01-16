Dolphins have major void to fill at tight end

The season for Miami Dolphins starting tight end Jordan Cameron ended prematurely in Week 1 because of a concussion, and it's unknown if Cameron will play again in 2017.

Jordan's replacement, Dion Sims, completed his rookie contract and will be an unrestricted free agent in March. Fellow backup tight end Dominique Jones also is a restricted free agent.

It is safe to say Miami has a major hole on its roster at tight end as it enters the offseason. Backup MarQueis Gray and 2016 seventh-round pick Thomas Duarte currently are the only tight ends under contract for 2017.

MarQueis Gray is the only Dolphins tight end currently signed for 2017 who has any career receptions (26). Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports

It will be interesting to see how the Dolphins go about filling this position. Historically, tight ends have been a key part of head coach Adam Gase's offense. But this wasn't an area of strength for Miami last season, and Gase correctly adjusted.

The best route is to look in the draft. Alabama's O.J. Howard is the top-rated tight end in the draft and could be on the board when Miami selects at No. 22 overall. Howard has the size, athleticism and playmaking ability at the position that Gase covets and showed that off with a 68-yard touchdown reception in the national championship game against Clemson. He would fit in well with Miami's other offensive weapons such as running back Jay Ajayi and receivers Jarvis Landry and DeVante Parker.

Free agency also presents some interesting options. Martellus Bennett of the New England Patriots played for Gase in Chicago and knows the system. Bennett would be a good fit if the Patriots let him walk in March. Jared Cook of the Green Bay Packers and Jermaine Gresham of the Arizona Cardinals are less-intriguing options.

Either way, expect major changes at tight end as Miami attempts to get more production from the position in 2017.