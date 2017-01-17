Healthy returns key for Dolphins' continued success in 2017

The Miami Dolphins surpassed most expectations by winning 10 games and making the playoffs in 2016. But expectations surely will rise next season.

Perhaps the biggest key to 2017 for the Dolphins will be the healthy returns of franchise cornerstones in quarterback Ryan Tannehill (knee), center Mike Pouncey (hip) and safety Reshad Jones (shoulder). All three suffered season-ending injuries that impacted Miami's overall talent during its playoff run.

While Pouncey and Jones were injured in the first half of the season, both said they are nearly fully recovered. The biggest offseason question is Tannehill. Miami's starting quarterback has rehabbed his sprained ACL and MCL for six weeks, and it remains unclear what his path is moving forward. Surgery hasn't been ruled out.

"We’re still going through that process right now with the trainers with what our next step is, where his health is, how strong is his knee," Dolphins coach Adam Gase said last week. "We’re still going through that. We’re still collecting information. Doctors are still giving us what possibly could be down the road."

Miami has well-defined needs this offseason at linebacker, tight end and defensive end. The Dolphins intend to make those improvements via the draft and free agency.

The team also has some important contract situations looming. Among them are two-time Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry entering the final year of his rookie contract, receiver Kenny Stills as an unrestricted free agent and leading tackler Kiko Alonso as a restricted free agent.

Keeping a winning, successful team together isn't cheap, but it is in Miami's best interest after a very good 2016 season.

"To have sustainability, we want to take care our own," Dolphins vice president Mike Tannenbaum said recently. "We want to take care of our locker room. We ask a lot of our guys."