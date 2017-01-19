Is Alabama tight end O.J. Howard a match for Dolphins?

Let's open the Twitter mailbag and answer some offseason questions from Miami Dolphins fans:

@JamesWalkerNFL great job covering the finz. Love your input. Thoughts on a LB or TE may go after in FA. Maybe Take Howard from Bama?? — Bobby73 (@BobbyRestauri) January 18, 2017

James Walker: It's interesting that you mentioned Howard, because I've had a close eye on him late in the college season as Miami's tight-end position failed to put together big production. So that's what I want to focus on. I like the fact that Howard is an exceptional athlete and a willing blocker. The latter is what sets him apart. It's early, but as of now I like the prospect of Howard to Miami with the No. 22 overall pick. He's an upgrade and fills a big hole on offense. Head coach Adam Gase was somewhat hamstrung at the position with limited or injured tight ends last season. There's also plenty of depth at this position in the draft, which is good for the Dolphins.

@JamesWalkerNFL #Dolphins cant afford to have #KennyStills break the bank.Deep speed available with the compensatory pick via #OlivierVernon — Devi Rhamesz (@ChrliesWarchest) January 17, 2017

Walker: Stills will be a very interesting free agent for Miami. He had a solid year, leading Miami with nine touchdown receptions and he was the team's best deep threat. Here is a big reason to keep Stills: The Dolphins don't have anyone on the roster who can do what Stills does best, which is catch the deep ball. That's not Jarvis Landry's strength or rookie Leonte Carroo. DeVante Parker can get deep but that's not his No. 1 trait. If Miami doesn't pay for Stills, it better have a backup plan in the draft or free agency. Because splitting that trio comes with some risks.