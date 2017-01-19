Analyzing Mel Kiper Jr.'s Dolphins mock draft

The NFL playoffs are still ongoing for four teams. But the other 28 have turned the page and shifted their focus to the offseason.

That means it's never too early to think about the NFL draft. ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. provided his first mock of 2017 with some intriguing picks.

Here are some thoughts on Kiper's selection for the Miami Dolphins, who hold the No. 22 overall pick:

Kiper's pick: Florida LB Jarrad Davis

The Dolphins need more talent at linebacker, and Florida's Jarrad Davis could be a nice fit. Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire

2016 stats: 60 tackles, 2.0 sacks

Analysis: This is an interesting selection by Kiper, who is certainly looking in the right direction for Miami at linebacker. The Dolphins were 29th overall in total defense and 30th against the run, and the physical Davis is one of the top run-stuffers at his position. His size and physicality would be assets to Miami's defense. Davis is more of an inside linebacker, which means the Dolphins could also move 2016 leading tackler Kiko Alonso to outside linebacker. That is something Miami isn't opposed to. The bad news is Davis remains raw in pass coverage, and we've seen a lot of that the past few years from Miami linebackers who have struggled to defend slot receivers and tight ends. Davis also comes with durability concerns, but at No. 22, no prospect is going to be completely clean. Davis isn't my top choice for the Dolphins, but this is a solid first projection by Kiper and a fit to match Miami's biggest need.