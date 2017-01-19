Dolphins hire Frank Bush as new LB coach

The Miami Dolphins had some dominoes fall on their coaching staff following the departure of former defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who became the new head coach of the Denver Broncos. As a result, Miami promoted former linebackers coach Matt Burke to defensive coordinator, but Burke’s old position remained open.

On Thursday, Miami hired longtime NFL veteran Frank Bush to fill that spot as the team's new linebackers coach. Bush has more than three decades of NFL experience as a coach, scout and former player. He was most recently the linebackers coach of the Los Angeles Rams for the past four seasons.

The Dolphins also made two promotions on their staff. Special teams coach Darren Rizzi has been promoted to associate head coach/special teams, and Chris Kuper was promoted to assistant offensive line coach.