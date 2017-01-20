Mel Kiper Jr. says draft's depth at tight end favors Dolphins

Tight ends often are overlooked at the NFL draft. Few are first-rounders, but down the line the position usually has a lot of value in most pro offenses.

The Miami Dolphins currently have a big hole to fill at tight end, as quarterback Ryan Tannehill needs a big, reliable safety valve in the middle of the field. Dolphins coach Adam Gase has made good use of tight ends in previous stops with the Denver Broncos (Julius Thomas) and Chicago Bears (Martellus Bennett), but he didn’t get the same production from that position in his first year in Miami.

Alabama's O.J. Howard is perhaps the top tight-end prospect in the upcoming NFL draft. Kevin French/Icon Sportswire

With the Dolphins’ top two tight ends in Jordan Cameron and Dion Sims from last season about to become unrestricted free agents, change likely is coming at the position. According to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., the immense draft depth at tight end this year favors Miami.

“This is a year that if you want a tight end, you should be able to get one,” Kiper said on a conference call Thursday.

The top two prospects at the position are Alabama’s O.J. Howard and Miami’s David Njoku. Both are considered late first- or early second-round prospects who likely will be on the board for the Dolphins, who make their first picks at No. 22 and No. 54 overall.

But according to Kiper, Miami can wait until the second round or later to get a quality tight end, and instead with their first pick address another major need – such as at linebacker. Kiper's first mock draft has the Dolphins taking Florida linebacker Jarrad Davis in the first round.

Other tight-end prospects projected to go in the second round, third round or later include Clemson’s Jordan Leggett, South Alabama’s Gerald Everett and Michigan’s Jake Butt.

“You got to take advantage of the depth at that spot,” Kiper said of the tight ends. “A kid I think can be really good is Cole Hikutini out of Louisville. If you can get Hikutini in the third or fourth round, I think that will make a lot of sense. ... They can get the linebacking help and they can get the tight-end help in this draft.”