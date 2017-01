The NFL confirmed the date of the Miami Dolphins’ matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London, England. The game will take place in Week 4 on Sunday, Oct. 1 at historic Wembley Stadium.

Miami likely will have a bye the following Sunday. Most teams take the week off following the extended trip overseas. The NFL will have a record four games in London in 2017.

The remainder of the Dolphins’ schedule for next season will be released in the spring.