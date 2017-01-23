Mario Williams, Koa Misi are potential salary-cap cuts for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins had their most successful season in recent memory in 2016, but not everything went according to plan for Miami.

Here are a couple of players with sizable contracts who could become salary-cap cuts this offseason:

No. 1: DE Mario Williams

2016 stats: 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks

2017 salary: $8.5 million

Analysis: It is almost certain Miami will make the decision this offseason to move on from Williams and save on his $8.5 million salary. The former four-time Pro Bowler was the team’s most disappointing acquisition last year. The Dolphins signed Williams to a two-year, $17 million contract with the expectation he would replace 2015 sack leader Olivier Vernon. Instead, Williams was mostly a non-factor and registered a career-low 1.5 sacks. Injuries played a part, but Williams also didn’t look anything close to the dynamic pass-rusher we once saw with the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans.

No. 2: LB Koa Misi

2016 stats: 22 tackles

2017 salary: $4.2 million

Analysis: Misi missed 13 games in 2016 with a serious neck injury, and he hasn’t played a full 16-game season since 2010. The former second-round pick has been too injury prone over the years for Miami to continue to count on him as a starter. The Dolphins are expected to have a major overhaul at linebacker, and they can use the $4.2 million savings by cutting Misi. Miami was 29th in total defense and 30th against the run this past season in part due to poor linebacker play and injuries at the position.